Vonage Holdings Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Vonage Holdings (NAS:VG, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.66 per share and the market cap of $2.9 billion, Vonage Holdings stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Vonage Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Vonage Holdings is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 4.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.87% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Vonage Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which is worse than 84% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Vonage Holdings at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Vonage Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Vonage Holdings over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Vonage Holdings has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.2 billion and loss of $0.15 a share. Its operating margin is -0.01%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Vonage Holdings is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Vonage Holdings over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Vonage Holdings is 4.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -15.5%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Vonage Holdings's ROIC is -0.01 while its WACC came in at 6.08. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Vonage Holdings is shown below: