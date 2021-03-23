Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sold $17.3 million of Shares

CEO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Lawson (insider trades) sold 49,500 shares of TWLO on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $350.08 a share. The total sale was $17.3 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $60.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $354.420000 with and P/S ratio of 29.67.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $350.08. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of TWLO stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $405.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $366.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.34% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $366.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.34% since.

COO George Hu sold 9,316 shares of TWLO stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $410.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWLO, click here