Cvs Health Corp (CVS) EVP & General Counsel Thomas M Moriarty Sold $3.6 million of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Cvs Health Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas M Moriarty (insider trades) sold 49,211 shares of CVS on 03/19/2021 at an average price of $74.15 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

CVS Health Corp operates in the healthcare sector. Its primary business is that of operating retail pharmacies. The company has three reportable segments namely Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC, and Corporate. Cvs Health Corp has a market cap of $94.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.900000 with a P/E ratio of 13.17 and P/S ratio of 0.36. The dividend yield of Cvs Health Corp stocks is 2.78%. Cvs Health Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cvs Health Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Eva C Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $74.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & General Counsel Thomas M Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $74.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CVS, click here