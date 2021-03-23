Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S

New York, NY, based Investment company Orbimed Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, Anthem Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Exelixis Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbimed Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Orbimed Advisors Llc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) - 15,594,877 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 7,406,307 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 7,330,423 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 8,400,768 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 2,745,327 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 8,400,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $45.25, with an estimated average price of $40.13. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,847,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $368.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 390,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,616,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $351.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 310,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Galecto Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.51 and $16.84, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,090,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc by 687.17%. The purchase prices were between $1.11 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 72,803,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,523,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 248.80%. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $142.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 538,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 862,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $31.73, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,073,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Centene Corp by 49.26%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,993,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $134.95, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.88.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.12.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.41.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $31.56 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $36.4.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $18.05.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92.26%. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.98%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 169,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.19%. The sale prices were between $151.2 and $182.76, with an estimated average price of $165.51. The stock is now traded at around $136.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 336,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 26.05%. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $267.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 529,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 49.29%. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 1,797,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 28.29%. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 451,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Forte Biosciences Inc by 72.92%. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $46.79, with an estimated average price of $37.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 92,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.