The stock of Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $18.6 per share and the market cap of $617.5 million, Thermon Group Holdings stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Thermon Group Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Thermon Group Holdings is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 12.6% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Thermon Group Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, which is worse than 79% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Thermon Group Holdings at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Thermon Group Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of Thermon Group Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Thermon Group Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $291.2 million and loss of $0.03 a share. Its operating margin is 4.16%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Thermon Group Holdings is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Thermon Group Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Thermon Group Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 77% of the companies in Industrial Products industry%. Thermon Group Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.2%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Thermon Group Holdings's ROIC was 2.72, while its WACC came in at 10.42. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Thermon Group Holdings is shown below: