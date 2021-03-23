Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Cortexyme Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Casey Lynch (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of CRTX on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $35.59 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Cortexyme Inc has a market cap of $1.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.390000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of CRTX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $35.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of CRTX stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $35.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.69% since.

