Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Cortexyme Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Casey Lynch (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of CRTX on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $35.59 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
Cortexyme Inc has a market cap of $1.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.390000 .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of CRTX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $35.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.37% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of CRTX stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $35.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.69% since.
