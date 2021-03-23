Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) President, COO and CFO Thomas Carter Sold $946,000 of Shares

President, COO and CFO of Nexstar Media Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Carter (insider trades) sold 6,250 shares of NXST on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $151.36 a share. The total sale was $946,000.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a television broadcasting company serving the entertainment industry in the United States. The company is primarily involved in the operations of television stations. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a market cap of $6.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $149.280000 with a P/E ratio of 8.53 and P/S ratio of 1.55. The dividend yield of Nexstar Media Group Inc stocks is 1.59%. Nexstar Media Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 26.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Nexstar Media Group Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Perry A Sook sold 50,000 shares of NXST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.37% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President, COO and CFO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

President, COO and CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of NXST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Timothy C Busch sold 2,014 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

EVP, Station Operations Blake Russell sold 756 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

EVP General Counsel Elizabeth Ryder sold 755 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Brett Jenkins sold 871 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

President, Digital Karen A Brophy sold 312 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

