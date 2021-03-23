Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) President, COO and CFO Thomas Carter Sold $946,000 of Shares

President, COO and CFO of Nexstar Media Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Carter (insider trades) sold 6,250 shares of NXST on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $151.36 a share. The total sale was $946,000.
Nexstar Media Group Inc is a television broadcasting company serving the entertainment industry in the United States. The company is primarily involved in the operations of television stations. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a market cap of $6.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $149.280000 with a P/E ratio of 8.53 and P/S ratio of 1.55. The dividend yield of Nexstar Media Group Inc stocks is 1.59%. Nexstar Media Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 26.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Nexstar Media Group Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with NXST. Click here to check it out.
- NXST 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NXST
- Peter Lynch Chart of NXST
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Perry A Sook sold 50,000 shares of NXST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.37% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- President, COO and CFO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
- President, COO and CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of NXST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.37% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- See Remarks Timothy C Busch sold 2,014 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
- EVP, Station Operations Blake Russell sold 756 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
- EVP General Counsel Elizabeth Ryder sold 755 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
- EVP, Chief Technology Officer Brett Jenkins sold 871 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
- President, Digital Karen A Brophy sold 312 shares of NXST stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $151.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.
For the complete insider trading history of NXST, click here.