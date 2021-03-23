>
Autodesk Inc (ADSK) EVP, Corp Affairs, CLO & Sec Fronzo Pascal W Di Sold $1 million of Shares

March 23, 2021 | About: ADSK +1.14%

EVP, Corp Affairs, CLO & Sec of Autodesk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Fronzo Pascal W Di (insider trades) sold 3,790 shares of ADSK on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $268.91 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Autodesk Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops software for a number of markets such as construction and media. Autodesk Inc has a market cap of $59.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $269.000000 with a P/E ratio of 49.55 and P/S ratio of 15.76.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP & Chief Accounting Officer Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of ADSK stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $268.91. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Steven M Blum sold 6,772 shares of ADSK stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $268.9. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADSK, click here

.

