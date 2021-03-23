Eagle Materials Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $123.3 per share and the market cap of $5.2 billion, Eagle Materials stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Eagle Materials is shown in the chart below.

Because Eagle Materials is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 11.1% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Eagle Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Building Materials industry. The overall financial strength of Eagle Materials is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Eagle Materials is fair. This is the debt and cash of Eagle Materials over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Eagle Materials has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.6 billion and earnings of $8.3 a share. Its operating margin is 20.28%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Building Materials industry. Overall, the profitability of Eagle Materials is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Eagle Materials over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Eagle Materials's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 74% of the companies in Building Materials industry%. Eagle Materials's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -18.1%, which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Building Materials industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Eagle Materials's return on invested capital is 13.61, and its cost of capital is 8.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Eagle Materials is shown below: