>
Ross Stores Inc (ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler Sold $902,798 of Shares

March 23, 2021 | About: ROST -3.3%

CEO of Ross Stores Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barbara Rentler (insider trades) sold 7,570 shares of ROST on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $119.26 a share. The total sale was $902,798.

Ross Stores Inc is the off-price apparel and home fashion chains which is engaged in selling name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions to middle-income consumers. Ross Stores Inc has a market cap of $41.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.680000 with a P/E ratio of 507.31 and P/S ratio of 3.31. The dividend yield of Ross Stores Inc stocks is 0.50%. Ross Stores Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.10% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of ROST stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $119.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.
  • CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of ROST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $123.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.7% since.
  • CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of ROST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $111.7. The price of the stock has increased by 4.46% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Travis Marquette sold 1,749 shares of ROST stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $124.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.05% since.
  • EVP, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of ROST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $122.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of the Board Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of ROST stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $121.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.86% since.
  • Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of ROST stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $123.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.38% since.
  • President, CMO dd's DISCOUNTS Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of ROST stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $124. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.9% since.
  • President, Ops. & Technology Michael K Kobayashi sold 10,160 shares of ROST stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $123.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.44% since.
  • Group President, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 12,351 shares of ROST stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $123.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.45% since.

