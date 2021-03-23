Irobot Corp (IRBT) EVP and Chief Legal Officer Glen Daniel Weinstein Sold $2.3 million of Shares

EVP and Chief Legal Officer of Irobot Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glen Daniel Weinstein (insider trades) sold 19,272 shares of IRBT on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $119.17 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

iRobot Corp designs and sells small, artificially intelligent consumer robots. The company's most successful products include its automatic Roomba vacuum and the floor-mopping Braava. Irobot Corp has a market cap of $3.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.960000 with a P/E ratio of 22.86 and P/S ratio of 2.37. Irobot Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Irobot Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Human Resources, Corp Comm Russell J Campanello sold 10,686 shares of IRBT stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $122.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.94% since.

Director Elisha W Finney sold 480 shares of IRBT stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $120. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.

