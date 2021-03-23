>
Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) EVP Columbia Brand President Joseph P Boyle Sold $1.5 million of Shares

March 23, 2021 | About: COLM -2.92%

EVP Columbia Brand President of Columbia Sportswear Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph P Boyle (insider trades) sold 13,550 shares of COLM on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $110.56 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Columbia Sportswear Co is engaged in designing, sourcing, marketing and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. It sells under four brands, Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. Columbia Sportswear Co has a market cap of $7.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.560000 with a P/E ratio of 65.03 and P/S ratio of 2.81. The dividend yield of Columbia Sportswear Co stocks is 0.51%. Columbia Sportswear Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Columbia Sportswear Co the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Columbia Brand President Joseph P Boyle sold 13,550 shares of COLM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $110.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.52% since.
  • SVP, Emerging Brands Douglas H Morse sold 6,549 shares of COLM stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $108. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.26% since.
  • Director Stephen E Babson sold 2,079 shares of COLM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $105.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.
  • Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of COLM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $105.52. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COLM, click here

.

