Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz Sold $18.3 million of Shares

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Kurtz (insider trades) sold 93,645 shares of CRWD on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $195.37 a share. The total sale was $18.3 million.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a market cap of $42.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $190.600000 with and P/S ratio of 47.56.

CEO Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CRWD stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $195.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Please see remarks Shawn Henry sold 32,136 shares of CRWD stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $193.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.28% since.

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Colin Black sold 28,263 shares of CRWD stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $192.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.79% since.

CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CRWD stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $191.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of CRWD stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $195.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.

PRES., GLBAL SALES & FLD OPS Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of CRWD stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $195.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRWD, click here