>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz Sold $18.3 million of Shares

March 23, 2021 | About: CRWD -2.62%

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Kurtz (insider trades) sold 93,645 shares of CRWD on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $195.37 a share. The total sale was $18.3 million.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a market cap of $42.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $190.600000 with and P/S ratio of 47.56.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CRWD stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $195.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Please see remarks Shawn Henry sold 32,136 shares of CRWD stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $193.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.28% since.
  • CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Colin Black sold 28,263 shares of CRWD stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $192.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.79% since.
  • CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CRWD stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $191.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.
  • CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of CRWD stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $195.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.
  • PRES., GLBAL SALES & FLD OPS Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of CRWD stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $195.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRWD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)