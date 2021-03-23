Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) President and CEO Ramin Sayar Sold $4.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Sumo Logic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ramin Sayar (insider trades) sold 219,975 shares of SUMO on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $19.71 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Sumo Logic Inc has a market cap of $1.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.860000 with and P/S ratio of 7.43.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $20.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $21.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of SUMO stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $19.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.82% since.

Director Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of SUMO stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $19.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.84% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 22,533 shares of SUMO stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $19.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.89% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $21.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.93% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $20.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.75% since.

