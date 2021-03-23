Gray Television Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $19.02 per share and the market cap of $1.8 billion, Gray Television stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Gray Television is shown in the chart below.

Because Gray Television is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 27.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.74% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Gray Television has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The overall financial strength of Gray Television is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Gray Television is poor. This is the debt and cash of Gray Television over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Gray Television has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.4 billion and earnings of $3.74 a share. Its operating margin of 30.37% better than 95% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Gray Television's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Gray Television over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Gray Television's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified%. Gray Television's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24.4%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Gray Television's ROIC was 8.31, while its WACC came in at 5.95. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Gray Television is shown below: