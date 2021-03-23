Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Keurig Dr Pepper (NAS:KDP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $34.61 per share and the market cap of $48.7 billion, Keurig Dr Pepper stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Keurig Dr Pepper is shown in the chart below.

Because Keurig Dr Pepper is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.69% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. The overall financial strength of Keurig Dr Pepper is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Keurig Dr Pepper is poor. This is the debt and cash of Keurig Dr Pepper over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Keurig Dr Pepper has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.6 billion and earnings of $0.93 a share. Its operating margin is 21.92%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic. Overall, the profitability of Keurig Dr Pepper is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Keurig Dr Pepper over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Keurig Dr Pepper's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic%. Keurig Dr Pepper's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -38.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Non-Alcoholic.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Keurig Dr Pepper's return on invested capital is 3.89, and its cost of capital is 4.72. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Keurig Dr Pepper is shown below: