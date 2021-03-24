The stock of Ensign Group (NAS:ENSG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $88.33 per share and the market cap of $4.8 billion, Ensign Group stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Ensign Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Ensign Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 12.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 12.17% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Ensign Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Ensign Group's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Ensign Group over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Ensign Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.4 billion and earnings of $3.05 a share. Its operating margin is 9.29%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. Overall, the profitability of Ensign Group is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ensign Group over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Ensign Group is 12.5%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 45.2%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Healthcare Providers & Services.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ensign Group's ROIC is 8.36 while its WACC came in at 6.91. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ensign Group is shown below: