The stock of Quidel (NAS:QDEL, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $136.86 per share and the market cap of $5.8 billion, Quidel stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Quidel is shown in the chart below.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Quidel has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.52, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Quidel's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Quidel over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Quidel has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.7 billion and earnings of $18.59 a share. Its operating margin of 64.03% better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Quidel's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Quidel over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Quidel is 66.7%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 176.3%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Quidel's ROIC was 89.80, while its WACC came in at 1.62. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Quidel is shown below: