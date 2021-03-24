The stock of Mimecast (NAS:MIME, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $41.98 per share and the market cap of $2.7 billion, Mimecast stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Mimecast is shown in the chart below.

Because Mimecast is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 26.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 14.21% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Mimecast has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.05, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Mimecast's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Mimecast over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Mimecast has been profitable 1 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $481.7 million and earnings of $0.4 a share. Its operating margin of 5.96% in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Mimecast's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Mimecast over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Mimecast's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 85% of the companies in Software industry%. Mimecast's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 89.5%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Mimecast's return on invested capital is 3.71, and its cost of capital is 8.34. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mimecast is shown below: