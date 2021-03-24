Newell Brands Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Newell Brands (NAS:NWL, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.14 per share and the market cap of $10.7 billion, Newell Brands stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Newell Brands is shown in the chart below.

Because Newell Brands is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Newell Brands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, which which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Newell Brands is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Newell Brands is poor. This is the debt and cash of Newell Brands over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Newell Brands has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.4 billion and loss of $1.83 a share. Its operating margin is 9.48%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Newell Brands is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Newell Brands over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Newell Brands is -1.1%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Newell Brands's return on invested capital is 5.88, and its cost of capital is 5.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Newell Brands is shown below: