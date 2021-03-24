The stock of XpresSpa Group (NAS:XSPA, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.9 per share and the market cap of $178.7 million, XpresSpa Group stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for XpresSpa Group is shown in the chart below.

Because XpresSpa Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. XpresSpa Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.42, which is better than 78% of the companies in Personal Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of XpresSpa Group at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of XpresSpa Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of XpresSpa Group over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. XpresSpa Group has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $18.9 million and loss of $4.72 a share. Its operating margin is -112.39%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Personal Services industry. Overall, the profitability of XpresSpa Group is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of XpresSpa Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. XpresSpa Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Personal Services industry%. XpresSpa Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 25.3%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Personal Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, XpresSpa Group's ROIC is -73.36 while its WACC came in at 18.48. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of XpresSpa Group is shown below: