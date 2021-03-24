Carnival PLC Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Carnival PLC (NYSE:CUK, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $21.4 per share and the market cap of $24.2 billion, Carnival PLC stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Carnival PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Carnival PLC is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Carnival PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.34, which is in the middle range of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Carnival PLC is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Carnival PLC is poor. This is the debt and cash of Carnival PLC over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Carnival PLC has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.6 billion and loss of $13.07 a share. Its operating margin is -92.41%, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Carnival PLC is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Carnival PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Carnival PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry%. Carnival PLC's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Carnival PLC's ROIC is -9.98 while its WACC came in at 11.96. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Carnival PLC is shown below: