5 Insurance Stocks Outperforming the Market

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned insurance stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through March 24.

Prudential

Prudential PLC (PUK) has a market cap of $56.39 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 97.35% over the past year.

As of Wednesday, the share price was 167.79% above the 52-week low and 3.87% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of 10.54% is outperforming the industry, the return on assets of 0.44% is underperforming 69% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.88.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03% of outstanding shares.

MetLife

With a market cap of $54.31 billion, MetLife Inc. (MET) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 59.53% over the past 12 months.

As of Wednesday, the share price was 165.86% above the 52-week low and 3.05% below the 52-week high.

The company, which provides a variety of insurance and financial services products, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.21% and return on assets of 0.71% are underperforming 62% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.09.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 7.42% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.79% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.64%.

Manulife

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has a market cap of $42.81 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 78.84% over the past year.

As of Wednesday, the price was 151.28% above the 52-week low and 2.65% below the 52-week high.

The company, which provides life insurance and wealth management products, has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 10.96% is outperforming the industry, the return on assets of -4.16% is underperforming 64% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.87.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

American International Group

With a market cap of $40.81 billion, American International Group Inc. (AIG) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 95.29% over the past 12 months.

As of Wednesday, the price was 190.60% above the 52-week low and 4.69% below the 52-week high.

The company, which is a provider of property, casualty and life insurance, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.38% and return on assets of -1.07% are underperforming 92% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.08.

The company's largest guru shareholder is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 3.86% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.26% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.03%.

The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has a market cap of $39.41 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 29.97% over the past 12 months.

As of Wednesday, the price was 97.61% above the 52-week low and 5.61% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.9% and return on assets of 2.38% are outperforming 59% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.11.

The company's largest guru shareholder is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.50% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.18% and Dodge & Cox with 0.05%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned

