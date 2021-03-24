Takung Art Co Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Takung Art Co (AMEX:TKAT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $46.0901 per share and the market cap of $519.5 million, Takung Art Co stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Takung Art Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Takung Art Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Takung Art Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.58, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of Takung Art Co is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Takung Art Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Takung Art Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Takung Art Co has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.4 million and loss of $0.171 a share. Its operating margin is -52.45%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Takung Art Co is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Takung Art Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Takung Art Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical%. Takung Art Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Takung Art Co's ROIC was -13.45, while its WACC came in at 4.50. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Takung Art Co is shown below: