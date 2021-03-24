The stock of Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING, 30-year Financials) appears to be , according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $22.4502 per share and the market cap of $1.8 billion, Ping Identity Holding stock gives every indication of being . GF Value for Ping Identity Holding is shown in the chart below.

, which averaged 10.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.79% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Ping Identity Holding has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.86, which is worse than 70% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Ping Identity Holding is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Ping Identity Holding is fair. This is the debt and cash of Ping Identity Holding over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Ping Identity Holding has been profitable 1 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $243.6 million and loss of $0.14 a share. Its operating margin of -10.95% worse than 72% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Ping Identity Holding's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Ping Identity Holding over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Ping Identity Holding is 10.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -37.8%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Ping Identity Holding's return on invested capital is -1.52, and its cost of capital is 7.24. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ping Identity Holding is shown below: