Thryv Holdings Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Thryv Holdings (NAS:THRY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $21.9 per share and the market cap of $680.4 million, Thryv Holdings stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Thryv Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Thryv Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Thryv Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Thryv Holdings's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Thryv Holdings over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Thryv Holdings has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings of $0.785 a share. Its operating margin is 14.11%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Thryv Holdings is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Thryv Holdings over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Thryv Holdings is -8.4%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -18.5%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Thryv Holdings's ROIC is 25.53 while its WACC came in at 10.03. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Thryv Holdings is shown below: