>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Barry Cohen
Barry Cohen
Articles (269) 

Five Prime's Revival a Lesson for Biotech Investors

Company being bought by Amgen for $38 a share was trading at just $2 a year ago

March 24, 2021 | About: AMGN +0.15% FPRX +0.01% BMY -0.21% BGNE -3.81%

In Amgen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMGN) recent agreement to buy small cancer drug developer Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for nearly $2 billion, there seems to be a message for investors in other small biotechs: stay the course.

Investors who bailed out the San Francisco-based cancer company's stock when it cratered to under $2 last March are undoubtedly kicking themselves. But you can't blame them for dumping the shares. For years, Five Prime had been plagued by a series of setbacks, culminating in disappointing data for a drug it was developing with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY).

Shareholders who hung in through the tough times are going to pocket $38 a share, an 80% premium to what the stock was at before the deal was announced. Still, that's a long way off from the $60 the shares were at in November 2016.

Evaluate called the takeover a "rags to riches" fairy tale, noting the pivotal moment came when Five Prime decided to put its resources behind the cancer drug bemarituzumab. When the company reported outstanding test results that indicated the drug would be a first-line treatment in advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers, the stock soared 300%.

Gastric cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death globally, and patients have suffered from a dearth of new drugs, according to Pharmaphorum. It is now more than a decade since the Food and Drug Administration approved a new front-line treatment.

b5b5bb811cf7055034b2d53eff8a7819.png

Amgen sees bemarituzumab as the crown jewel of the deal, but wouldn't say whether it will try for accelerated approval. It's likely the phase 3 study of the drug will be patterned after the phase 2 testing. The company also sees bemarituzumab as one of the medications that will spearhead Amgen's expansion into Asia-Pacific markets, where gastric cancer is particularly prevalent. In November 2019, Amgen took a roughly 20% stake in Chinese biotech company Beigene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

The Five Prime acquisition is Amgen's first significant public company buyout since the $10 billion purchase of Onyx Pharmaceuticals in 2013. That deal gave Amgen three cancer drugs, none of which have emerged as big sellers. In its quest to catch up with competitors in the cancer field, Amgen indicated it's seeking other deals.

"The Five Prime purchase is a fairly small transaction for Amgen relative to our expectations for the year and Amgen's capabilities for M&A, so we believe there could be more to come to further build out the pipeline," Geoffrey Porges, an analyst at SVB Leerink, wrote in a note to clients.

Disclosure: The author has a position in Amgen and Bristol-Myers.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Barry Cohen
Barry Cohen has nearly 40 years experience in communications and marketing, the majority in senior positions at large international health care companies, including Abbott Laboratories and Bayer Inc.

He has contributed to a number of financial websites, writing primarily about the stocks of health care companies.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Barry Cohen

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)