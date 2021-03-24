Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $101.51 per share and the market cap of $7.8 billion, Federal Realty Investment Trust stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Federal Realty Investment Trust is shown in the chart below.

Because Federal Realty Investment Trust is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which which ranks better than 76% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Federal Realty Investment Trust is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Federal Realty Investment Trust is poor. This is the debt and cash of Federal Realty Investment Trust over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Federal Realty Investment Trust has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $835.5 million and earnings of $1.62 a share. Its operating margin of 29.76% worse than 70% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Federal Realty Investment Trust's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Federal Realty Investment Trust over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Federal Realty Investment Trust's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 68% of the companies in REITs industry%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -6.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Federal Realty Investment Trust's ROIC was 3.87, while its WACC came in at 6.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Federal Realty Investment Trust is shown below: