The stock of AT&T (NYSE:T, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $30.255 per share and the market cap of $216 billion, AT&T stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for AT&T is shown in the chart below.

Because AT&T is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. AT&T has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The overall financial strength of AT&T is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of AT&T is poor. This is the debt and cash of AT&T over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. AT&T has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $171.8 billion and loss of $0.76 a share. Its operating margin is 14.65%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, the profitability of AT&T is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of AT&T over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of AT&T is -2.7%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -14.2%, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, AT&T's return on invested capital is 6.65, and its cost of capital is 5.46. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of AT&T is shown below: