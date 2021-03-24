Harsco Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Harsco (NYSE:HSC, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.01 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, Harsco stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Harsco is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Harsco stock might be a value trap is because

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Harsco has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Harsco at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Harsco is poor. This is the debt and cash of Harsco over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Harsco has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.9 billion and loss of $0.33 a share. Its operating margin is 1.71%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Harsco is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Harsco over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Harsco is 13.3%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -6.1%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Harsco's ROIC is 1.20 while its WACC came in at 10.30. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Harsco is shown below: