Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NAS:VNDA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.91 per share and the market cap of $873.2 million, Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is shown in the chart below.

Because Vanda Pharmaceuticals is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 6.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.87% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 27.01, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is fair. This is the debt and cash of Vanda Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $248.2 million and earnings of $0.42 a share. Its operating margin of 10.98% better than 82% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Vanda Pharmaceuticals's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Vanda Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 6.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Vanda Pharmaceuticals's return on invested capital is 11.89, and its cost of capital is 5.80. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is shown below: