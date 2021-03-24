The stock of Keppel REIT (OTCPK:KREVF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.855 per share and the market cap of $3.3 billion, Keppel REIT stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Keppel REIT is shown in the chart below.

Because Keppel REIT is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 4.74% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Keppel REIT has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Keppel REIT is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Keppel REIT is poor. This is the debt and cash of Keppel REIT over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Keppel REIT has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $115.2 million and earnings of $0.028 a share. Its operating margin is 48.72%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Keppel REIT is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Keppel REIT over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Keppel REIT's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry%. Keppel REIT's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -16.3%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Keppel REIT's ROIC was 0.95, while its WACC came in at 4.90. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Keppel REIT is shown below: