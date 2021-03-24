Adobe Posts Strong 1st-Quarter Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) released its first-quarter results after the closing bell on March 23. The software provider posted strong results, surpassing earnings and revenue expectations.

Earnings highlights

Adobe registered adjusted earnings of $3.14 per share for the first quarter, which grew roughly 38% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts had anticipated earnings of $2.79 per share.

Revenue of $3.91 billion inched up 26% from the prior-year quarter and beat expectations of $3.75 billion. The robust growth was due to strong demand for the company's Document Cloud and Experience Cloud products.

Reflecting on the performance, President and CEO Shantanu Narayen said:

"Adobe drove record Q1 revenue and we are raising our annual targets based on the tremendous opportunity across our business and our continued confidence in our global execution. Adobe's Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud have become mission critical to all customer segments—from students to individuals to large enterprises—across the world."

Segment performance

The Digital Media segment's revenue grew 32% to $2.86 billion. Within the segment, the Creative Cloud division's sales increased to $2.38 billion, while Document Cloud sales came in at $480 million. The annualized recurring revenue, a metric that shows the value of a subscription-based company's membership base, for the digital media group climbed to $10.69 billion.

In the Digital Experience segment, revenue stood at $934 million. The segment also includes Advertising Cloud revenue.

Adobe reported revenue in three categories, namely subscription, product and services and support. Subscription revenue climbed 31.2% to $3.6 billion. Likewise, product revenue was up 8.4% to $155 million. By contrast, service and support revenue tumbled 23.1% to $166 million.

Insights

Adobe's key creative platform, Photoshop, has been quite instrumental in taking photography to graphic design. The company's mobile applications, which include Photoshop on iPad, Lightroom and Photoshop Express, have been continuously witnessing growing demand. The application for handheld devices is turning out to be one of the company's strongest offerings with a solid pipeline.

Looking forward

Adobe said that Creative Cloud and Adobe Sign will continue to play an active role in the near term, given that the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns has compelled businesses across the U.S. to do more work online.

For fiscal 2021, the company anticipates total revenue of $15.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $11.85. As far as the second quarter is concerned, Adobe expects total revenue to come in at $3.72 billion, while adjusted earnings per share is projected to be $2.81.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

