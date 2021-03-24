Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) President and CEO Jaume Pons Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jaume Pons (insider trades) sold 16,700 shares of ALXO on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $68.49 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.840000 with and P/S ratio of 1396.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALXO stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $68.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALXO stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $74.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.47% since.

