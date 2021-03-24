Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sold $664,861 of Shares

CFO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Theodore Blegen (insider trades) sold 1,897 shares of MPWR on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $350.48 a share. The total sale was $664,861.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a market cap of $15.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $330.990000 with a P/E ratio of 94.85 and P/S ratio of 18.44. The dividend yield of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stocks is 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Monolithic Power Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of MPWR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $350.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres. of MPS Asia Operations Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of MPWR stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $374. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.5% since.

Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 300 shares of MPWR stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $370. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.54% since.

Pres. of MPS Asia Operations Deming Xiao sold 1,000 shares of MPWR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $383.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.69% since.

