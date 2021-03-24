Brinker International Inc (EAT) President, CEO, Pres. Chili's Wyman Roberts Sold $12 million of Shares

President, CEO, Pres. Chili's of Brinker International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wyman Roberts (insider trades) sold 174,326 shares of EAT on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $68.69 a share. The total sale was $12 million.

Brinker International Inc operates casual-dining restaurants. It franchises brands includes Maggiano's and Chili's Grill & Bar. Brinker International Inc has a market cap of $3.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.280000 with a P/E ratio of 662.80 and P/S ratio of 0.96. The dividend yield of Brinker International Inc stocks is 0.57%. Brinker International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO, Pres. Chili's Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of EAT stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $68.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP & Co-COO, Chili's Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of EAT stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $70.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EAT, click here