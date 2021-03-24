Cerence Inc (CRNC) CEO Sanjay Dhawan Sold $883,174 of Shares

CEO of Cerence Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sanjay Dhawan (insider trades) sold 8,582 shares of CRNC on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $102.91 a share. The total sale was $883,174.

Cerence Inc has a market cap of $3.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.240000 with a P/E ratio of 337.92 and P/S ratio of 10.10.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 8,582 shares of CRNC stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $102.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Stefan Ortmanns sold 5,953 shares of CRNC stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $102.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.37% since.

