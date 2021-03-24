Dollar General Corp (DG) EVP & CFO John W Garratt Sold $5.2 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Dollar General Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John W Garratt (insider trades) sold 26,127 shares of DG on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $199.35 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.

Dollar General Corp is a discount retailer in the United States. It offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. Dollar General Corp has a market cap of $47.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $197.080000 with a P/E ratio of 18.58 and P/S ratio of 1.46. The dividend yield of Dollar General Corp stocks is 0.74%. Dollar General Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Dollar General Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

