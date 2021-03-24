Sotera Health Co (SHC) Chairman & CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras Sold $21.4 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Sotera Health Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael B. Jr. Petras (insider trades) sold 817,439 shares of SHC on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $26.12 a share. The total sale was $21.4 million.

Sotera Health Co has a market cap of $6.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.680000 with and P/S ratio of 9.77.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of SHC stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $26.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, GC and Secretary Matthew J Klaben sold 41,952 shares of SHC stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $26.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SHC, click here