Bristol-myers Squibb Company (BMY) Chairman and CEO Giovanni Caforio Sold $1.6 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Bristol-myers Squibb Company (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Giovanni Caforio (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of BMY on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $62.2 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is engaged in discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceuticals products. The company operates in one segment that is Biopharmaceuticals. Bristol-myers Squibb Company has a market cap of $139.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.300000 with and P/S ratio of 3.33. The dividend yield of Bristol-myers Squibb Company stocks is 2.95%. Bristol-myers Squibb Company had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of BMY stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $62.2. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BMY, click here