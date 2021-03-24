>
Okta Inc (OKTA) CFO Michael R Kourey Sold $4.4 million of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: OKTA -3.12%

CFO of Okta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R Kourey (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of OKTA on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $221.86 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Okta Inc is an identity and access management company. Its products include Universal Directory,Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, Mobility Management, and API Access Management. Okta Inc has a market cap of $28.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $218.590000 with and P/S ratio of 33.33.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of OKTA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $228.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael R Kourey sold 20,000 shares of OKTA stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $221.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel and Secretary Jonathan T Runyan sold 3,524 shares of OKTA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $228.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.47% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Christopher K Kramer sold 4,874 shares of OKTA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $225.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.13% since.
  • See Remarks Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of OKTA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $228.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OKTA, click here

.

