Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) EVP, Chief Dev. & Product Lizabeth Kane-hanan Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Dev. & Product of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lizabeth Kane-hanan (insider trades) sold 8,821 shares of VAC on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $169.53 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is an owner of holiday resorts primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of properties includes Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a market cap of $6.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $167.400000 with and P/S ratio of 2.39. The dividend yield of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stocks is 0.31%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephen P Weisz sold 9,891 shares of VAC stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $187.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President, MVW and CFO John E Jr Geller sold 6,000 shares of VAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $187.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 2,848 shares of VAC stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $182.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.35% since.

Exec. VP & General Counsel James H. Iv Hunter sold 7,372 shares of VAC stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $186.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.44% since.

President, Vacation Ownership Brian E. Miller sold 11,626 shares of VAC stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $186.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.14% since.

Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer Michael E. Yonker sold 2,000 shares of VAC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $188.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.36% since.

