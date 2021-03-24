Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $22.4 million of Shares

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $224.29 a share. The total sale was $22.4 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $97.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $213.510000 with a P/E ratio of 547.45 and P/S ratio of 11.25.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $224.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.81% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $242.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.8% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $215.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.79% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $235.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,604 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $244.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.57% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of SQ stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $248. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $247.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.8% since.

Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 4,150 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $253.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.79% since.

Director Mary G Meeker sold 8,207 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $252.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SQ, click here