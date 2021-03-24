>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $22.4 million of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: SQ -4.34%

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $224.29 a share. The total sale was $22.4 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $97.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $213.510000 with a P/E ratio of 547.45 and P/S ratio of 11.25.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $224.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.81% since.
  • President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $242.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.8% since.
  • President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $215.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.79% since.
  • President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $235.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,604 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $244.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.57% since.
  • CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of SQ stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $248. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $247.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.8% since.
  • Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 4,150 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $253.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.79% since.
  • Director Mary G Meeker sold 8,207 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $252.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SQ, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)