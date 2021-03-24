Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) CFO Howard H Yu Sold $995,888 of Shares

CFO of Envista Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Howard H Yu (insider trades) sold 24,421 shares of NVST on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $40.78 a share. The total sale was $995,888.

Envista Holdings Corp has a market cap of $6.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.550000 with a P/E ratio of 247.18 and P/S ratio of 2.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of NVST stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $40.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Howard H Yu sold 24,421 shares of NVST stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $40.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NVST, click here