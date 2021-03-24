General Motors Co (GM) Chairman & CEO Mary T Barra Sold $75.5 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of General Motors Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary T Barra (insider trades) sold 1,303,027 shares of GM on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $57.97 a share. The total sale was $75.5 million.

General Motors Company is an American multinational corporation. It designs, builds and sells cars, trucks and automobile parts. The company also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. General Motors Co has a market cap of $80.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.810000 with a P/E ratio of 12.91 and P/S ratio of 0.67. The dividend yield of General Motors Co stocks is 0.68%. General Motors Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of GM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $58.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.74% since.

President Mark L Reuss sold 145,178 shares of GM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $58.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.42% since.

Executive Vice President Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of GM stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $62.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.03% since.

Executive Vice President Douglas L Parks sold 97,411 shares of GM stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $59. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.41% since.

Executive Vice President Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of GM stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $55.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.

