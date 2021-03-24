Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) CFO Thomas W Sweet Sold $17.5 million of Shares

CFO of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas W Sweet (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of DELL on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $87.74 a share. The total sale was $17.5 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $64.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.350000 with a P/E ratio of 20.52 and P/S ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 25.80% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $87.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel & Secretary Richard J Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of DELL stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.

