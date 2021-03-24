Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX) EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd Sold $2.5 million of Shares

EVP, Investments & GC of Royalty Pharma Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George W. Lloyd (insider trades) sold 54,729 shares of RPRX on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $46.32 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Royalty Pharma Plc has a market cap of $26.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.350000 with a P/E ratio of 34.90 and P/S ratio of 7.55. The dividend yield of Royalty Pharma Plc stocks is 1.08%.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of RPRX stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $44.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.

EVP & CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of RPRX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $46.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Henry A Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of RPRX stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $46.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.43% since.

EVP, Research & Investments James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of RPRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.41% since.

EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of RPRX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $46.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.65% since.

EVP, Research & Investments James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of RPRX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $46.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.61% since.

