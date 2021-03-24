>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX) EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd Sold $2.5 million of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: RPRX -1.05%

EVP, Investments & GC of Royalty Pharma Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George W. Lloyd (insider trades) sold 54,729 shares of RPRX on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $46.32 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Royalty Pharma Plc has a market cap of $26.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.350000 with a P/E ratio of 34.90 and P/S ratio of 7.55. The dividend yield of Royalty Pharma Plc stocks is 1.08%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of RPRX stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $44.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.
  • EVP & CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of RPRX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $46.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Henry A Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of RPRX stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $46.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.43% since.
  • EVP, Research & Investments James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of RPRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.41% since.
  • EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd sold 54,729 shares of RPRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.41% since.
  • EVP, Investments & GC George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of RPRX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $46.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.65% since.
  • EVP, Research & Investments James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of RPRX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $46.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RPRX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)