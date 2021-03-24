>
Goodrx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Co-CEO Trevor Bezdek Sold $4.9 million of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: GDRX -4.71%

Co-CEO of Goodrx Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Trevor Bezdek (insider trades) sold 131,066 shares of GDRX on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $37.15 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

Goodrx Holdings Inc has a market cap of $13.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.030000 with and P/S ratio of 27.36.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of GDRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $37.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.68% since.
  • Co-CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 131,066 shares of GDRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $37.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Agnes Rey-giraud sold 25,000 shares of GDRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $36.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.71% since.
  • President, Consumer Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GDRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $37.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GDRX, click here

.

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

