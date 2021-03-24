>
Fastly Inc (FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sold $504,000 of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: FSLY -8.87%

CEO of Fastly Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joshua Bixby (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of FSLY on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $72 a share. The total sale was $504,000.

Fastly Inc has a market cap of $7.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.500000 with and P/S ratio of 22.99.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of FSLY stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Qualified Master Fund L Abdiel bought 500,000 shares of FSLY stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $65.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.
  • Chief Architect, Exec. Chair, 10% Owner Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of FSLY stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $71.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.27% since.
  • Chief Architect, Exec. Chair, 10% Owner Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of FSLY stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $75.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.06% since.
  • Chief Architect, Exec. Chair, 10% Owner Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of FSLY stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $64.3. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.
  • Chief Architect, Exec. Chair, 10% Owner Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of FSLY stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $76.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FSLY, click here

.

