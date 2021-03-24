>
Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) EVP & Pres. EM Kiwan Kim Sold $577,750 of Shares

March 24, 2021 | About: SGH -3.12%

EVP & Pres. EM of Smart Global Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kiwan Kim (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of SGH on 03/22/2021 at an average price of $46.22 a share. The total sale was $577,750.

SMART Global Holdings Inc offers specialty memory solutions to the electronics industry. It manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks and servers, as well as mobile memory for smartphones. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.800000 with and P/S ratio of 0.92. Smart Global Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.20% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO, COO, Pres SMART Mem Jack A Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SGH stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $46.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Pres. EM Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SGH stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $46.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.4% since.
  • Senior Vice President Alan Marten sold 3,250 shares of SGH stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $45.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SGH, click here

.

